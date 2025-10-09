Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateHotels & LeisureInvestmentLogisticsNordicsOfficeResidentialRetailSweden

Storebrand launches €300m Nordic fund

9 Oct 2025 | 07:52 | London | by Angelo Castillo

SNRE II has secured two-thirds of fundraising target

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Neighborhood, City, Urban

Danish specialist sets sights on €400m resi fund

6 Oct 2025
Read
Blouse, Clothing, Path

Northern Horizon secures €220m for healthcare fund

4 Sep 2025
Read

BlackRock raises €1.2bn for European value-add fund 

24 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Nordic manager kicks off core-plus fund with €70m first close

17 Jun 2025
Read