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FundraisingContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsSwedenLogisticsCorporateInvestment

Storebrand raises fund target size after second close

19 Jan 2026 | 07:33 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Nordic vehicle has €500m hard cap

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