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OfficeContinental EuropePortugalInvestment

Storied Lisbon office up for €70m+ sale

23 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon

US investor seeks buyer for former Marconi headquarters currently leased to Portugal's central bank  

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