Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentHotels & LeisureInvestmentRetail

Strabag and Mendota sign €134m deal for Ljubljana mixed-use scheme

6 Oct 2025 | 15:08 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Strabag to build Emonika complex's southern section

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

HB Reavis secures €510m refinancing for Warsaw complex

2 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Union Investment offloads €80m Warsaw office

25 Sep 2025
Read
Urban, City, People

€26m Łódź mixed-use asset up for grabs

1 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Spire

Arco Vara to develop €205m Tallinn urban quarter 

12 May 2025
Read