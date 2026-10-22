NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOffice

Stripe lines up 130,000 sq ft at Blackstone's Broadgate Quarter office

22 Oct 2026 | 08:09 | London | by May Agaran

Potential letting to triple fintech firm's current London footprint

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Indurent agrees 130,000 sq ft Derbyshire lease

22 Oct 2026
Read

Manchester office take-up declines in third quarter

20 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale

16 Oct 2026
Read
Fashion, Clothing, Long Sleeve

Chanel lines up buyer for €70m Amsterdam office

12 Oct 2026
Read