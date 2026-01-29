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OfficeInvestmentLeasingLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

"Strongest leasing year" for South East and Greater London since 2019

29 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

2025 marked highest number of office leasing deals in post-Covid era, says Knight Frank

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