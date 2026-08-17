Structadene appoints former Shaftesbury exec as investment chief

PeopleCorporateInvestmentLogisticsOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland
17 Aug 2026 | 07:39 | London | by May Agaran
Privately owned real estate investor and developer recruits Andrew Price
Iput signs first tenant at 2.5m sq ft Dublin logistics park
Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal
Plans in for £1bn RAF Bicester redevelopment
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
Commonhold is a sledgehammer to crack a nut
DSV sells €70m Irish portfolio to US net lease specialist
Government fast-tracks housebuilding near stations
Number of new planning permissions hits 20-year low
Q+A: Qwntm Horizon co-founders on firm’s pan-European vision
Europe’s office-based workforce set to grow by 11.8 million in 10 years
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor