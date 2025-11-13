Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Strutt & Parker adds director to London team

13 Nov 2025 | 12:42 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Andrew Chambers joins from UK Sotheby's International Realty

