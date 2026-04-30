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Student AccommodationFundraisingInvestmentResidentialTechnologyUK & Ireland

Student accommodation data platform secures £7m investment

30 Apr 2026 | 07:00 | London | by May Agaran

StudentCrowd backed by YFM Equity Partners and Midlands Engine Investment Fund II

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