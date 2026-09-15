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FinancingContinental EuropeESGResidentialSpainStudent Accommodation

Student Experience secures €58m refinancing for Madrid property

15 Sep 2026 | 14:15 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Green loan provided by ING

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