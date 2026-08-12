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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & Ireland

Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?

12 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Investment slumped in Q2 while Unite took a £420m valuation hit – but demand data may be looking up

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