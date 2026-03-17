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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeResidentialSpain

Student heavyweights market €180m Spanish portfolio

17 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Amy Finch

Collection totals roughly 1,000 beds across Madrid, Málaga and Seville

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