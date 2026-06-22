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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentPortugalResidential

Student housing partners eye €80m Portuguese entry

22 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Seller Nido is seeking to ramp up opportunities elsewhere

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