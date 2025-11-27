Student AccommodationNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland
27 Nov 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Developer chosen to bring forward prime plot of former University of Manchester North campus
Student tower to kickstart £1.7bn Manchester innovation district
The budget: what matters for real estate investors
Ex-GLP executives launch new logistics business
Young property professionals upbeat on career impact of AI
Safestore’s revenue jumps to £62m in fourth quarter
Church Commissioners lays out plans for 30,000 homes
JPMorgan Chase chooses Canary Wharf for new HQ
Earls Court clears first planning hurdle
Savills IM’s Michael Neal: “Fog is lifting” as real estate enters new cycle
Palace Capital continues wind-down
Former CBRE IM stars launch investment management business
Revered Threadneedle fund manager James Rigg dies
UK’s most famous warehouse up for grabs
Tritax raises £200m+ for London logistics fund
Canadian giant nears £250m self-storage debut
TPG Angelo Gordon floats £145m Marylebone sale
Investors eye office discounts as recovery dawns
Moda and Aermont plot £200m Battersea scheme
Why investors have to accept that the old playbook is finished
Logistics partner to leave Cushman for CPP