Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Student AccommodationCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentPolandResidential

StudentSpace kicks off first Warsaw project

21 Oct 2025 | 14:13 | London | by Angelo Castillo

PBSA platform to build 500-room residence

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Brookfield mulls disposal of €1.9bn European student portfolio  

11 Sep 2025
Read

Student specialists on the increasing opportunities in Europe

5 Sep 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Macquarie takes aim at new student powerhouse

12 Aug 2025
Read

StudentSpace secures €40m financing for Kraków developments 

4 Aug 2025
Read