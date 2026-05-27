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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandResidentialStudent Accommodation

StudentSpace secures €50m financing for two Warsaw projects

27 May 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

PKO Bank Polski backs development of more than 1,000 student beds

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