NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Sun Communities to exit UK with £750m Park Holidays sale

21 May 2026 | 15:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Aermont Capital will complete acquisition before end of year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Housing

Bidders get set for £750m Park Holidays

30 Apr 2026
Read
Sand, Nature, Outdoors

US trust Sun Communities to pay £900m for Park Holidays

15 Nov 2021
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sea

Avison Young faces court battle over holiday park "overvalued by 477%"

26 Feb 2026
Read

Aermont recruits UK investment director

14 May 2026
Read