Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Sunrise and Aermont line up £25m Park Royal deal

24 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Site has planning consent for a 111,000 sq ft logistics unit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Tritax buys £27m park in first deal since London fund relaunch

3 Oct 2025
Read

Royal London lines up Enfield leisure park for 1,200 homes

20 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Partners Group mulls €150m Spanish logistics sale

5 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Royal London buys Fareham site for build-to-suit facility

19 Jun 2025
Read