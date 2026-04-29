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LogisticsESGLeasingRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Sunrise closes in on 673,000 sq ft megashed lease

29 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Unit in Rugby was formerly let to Sainsbury’s

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