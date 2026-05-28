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LeasingLogisticsSustainabilityUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Sunrise confirms 673,000 sq ft Midlands shed lease

28 May 2026 | 08:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

ID Logistics completes deal on behalf of Amazon

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