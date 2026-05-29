NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeLeasingPortugal

Sunrise agrees two leases at new Porto logistics site

29 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

London-based firm inks long-term agreements at 77,000 sq m hub

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Panattoni’s Iberia managing director departs

14 May 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Logicor lets 38,000 sq m Spanish warehouse

28 Apr 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Arrow Capital agrees 11,500 sq m lease at new Madrid site

8 Apr 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Electrical Device

Savills IM fully lets Spanish logistics scheme

24 Mar 2026
Read