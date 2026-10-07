NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

IrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

Super-prime Dublin office launched for €250m+ sale

7 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Asset holds significant reversionary potential with rents rising in the Irish capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Aviva seeks operator for €100m Dublin hotel project

7 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Urban

Norges lands €220m Irish deal as it ramps up living investments

1 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Mountpark loads up €180m Irish logistics sale

1 Oct 2026
Read

Law firm extends 110,000 sq ft lease at Iput's Riverside One Dublin office

1 Oct 2026
Read