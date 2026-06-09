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RetailInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Supermarket-anchored retail park launched for £34m sale

9 Jun 2026 | 13:54 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Tenants include Sainsbury's, Home Bargains and B&M

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