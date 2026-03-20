NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsInvestmentLeasingSouth EastUK & Ireland

Supermarket chain leases 265,000 sq ft Logicor warehouse

20 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Unit was previously occupied by Tesco

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Supermarket chain to take 360,000 sq ft at Bristol logistics park

17 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Logicor agrees forward funding of 500,000 sq ft Midlands warehouse

2 Feb 2024
Read

Logicor hammers out new 800,000 sq ft lease for Doncaster warehouse 

21 Sep 2022
Read