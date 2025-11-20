Green Street News - Homepage
RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

Supermarket Income and Blue Owl buy £196m of Asda stores

20 Nov 2025 | 07:24 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Deal part of wider £470m supermarket transaction

