Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Supermarket Income REIT adds £50m Tesco to cart

27 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Negotiations under way for Kent asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aviva brews up Burton retail and leisure park sale

23 Jun 2025
Read
Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Supermarket chain to take 360,000 sq ft at Bristol logistics park

17 Jun 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

M Core agrees €500m Iberian retail joint venture

16 Jun 2025
Read

Morrisons owner to offload £200m of stores

2 Jun 2025
Read