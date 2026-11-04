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FundraisingEast of EnglandNorth WestSouth EastUK & IrelandRetailInvestment

Supermarket Income REIT completes £60m fundraise

4 Nov 2026 | 08:08 | London | by May Agaran

Equity issue to support acquisition of 12 properties

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