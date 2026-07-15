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FundraisingUK & IrelandRetail

Supermarket Income REIT lines up £100m equity raise

15 Jul 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It comes as company looks to acquire an advance pipeline of nine grocery assets worth around £216m

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