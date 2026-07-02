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RetailFinancingUK & Ireland

Supermarket Income REIT locks in £445m refinancing

2 Jul 2026 | 07:29 | London | by May Agaran

New banking relationships agreed with Lloyds Bank and ABN Amro

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