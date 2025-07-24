FinanceCorporateRetailUK & Ireland
24 Jul 2025 | 07:50 | London | by May Agaran
Bonds have a coupon of 5.125% and a six-year term
Melburg partners with contractor on Bristol office deal
Lothbury co-founder joins Citivale as non-exec director
King’s Cross rolls out portfolio-wide smart building system
Approval granted for first co-living homes at Brent Cross Town
Blue Owl flies in for first UK office acquisition
Council defers decision on GPE’s Southwark office scheme
Build-to-rent is top choice for growing number of renters, study finds
“We’ve passed key inflexion point,” says PHP boss
Supermarket Income REIT prices debut £250m senior bonds
Mammoth 5m sq ft data centre planned for former Teesside steelworks site
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
EY abandons 500,000 sq ft London office hunt
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund
Billionaire developer loses Whitehall hotel conversion bid
Shah on property: the strange continuity between Tories and Labour on real estate
Colliers brings in logistics capital markets team