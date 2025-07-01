Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailUK & Ireland

Supermarket Income REIT secures £215m loan

1 Jul 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Syndicate has given cash for SUPR's joint venture with Blue Owl Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Supermarket Income REIT adds £50m Tesco to cart

27 Jun 2025
Read
Automobile, Car, Transportation

Lidl agrees €260m stores sale

26 Jun 2025
Read

Aviva brews up Burton retail and leisure park sale

23 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Hungarian buyer in talks for €110m Polish retail portfolio

23 Jun 2025
Read