Supermarket Income REIT seeks to diversify portfolio

17 Sep 2025 | 10:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Guy Montague-Jones
Investment targets include smaller stores
Glasgow’s Stock Exchange building primed for sale
US investor mulls sale of £500m student platform
Orchard Street snaps up £40m Newcastle retail park
Q+A: Mount Anvil and Westminster on building homes in the historic heart of Marylebone
Plans submitted for £300m Leicester logistics scheme
Barings veteran fund manager departs
Why self storage still ticks all the boxes for investors
Competition watchdog looks into Unite’s £723m Empiric takeover
Christie & Co appoints capital markets director
Ardstone Capital completes £20m Glasgow office sale
Irish moguls weigh £4bn platform offload
St James’s Place lines up £400m portfolio sale to private equity firm
What next for the UK’s largest pension fund?
Another day in property paradise: Phil Collins buys Edinburgh block
Japanese investor back with £210m Victoria office swoop
Regional office hubs primed for £600m sale
QuadReal buys 6,000-home BTR operating business
US investor launches £100m retail park sale
BGO backs £200m development on billionaires’ row
Blackstone seeks £135m+ for prime Heathrow logistics park