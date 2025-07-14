Green Street News - Homepage
Supermarket Income REIT swoops for £54m Kent Tesco

14 Jul 2025 | 08:13 | London | by May Agaran

Deal marks first transaction for REIT following joint venture with Blue Owl Capital

