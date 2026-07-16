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FundraisingNorth WestScotlandUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastRetailInvestment

Supermarket Income secures £100m in fresh capital

16 Jul 2026 | 06:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding will enable the grocery landlord to proceed with its planned retail acquisition spree

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