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Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentPlanning

Supply of London rental homes down due to planning delays

15 Apr 2026 | 14:35 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Clearing planning now takes 15 months, says British Property Federation and Savills

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