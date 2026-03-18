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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Survey shows housebuilders embracing single-family sales

18 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Most now see SFH deals as long-term strategy, says Savills report

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