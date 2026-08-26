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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsResidentialSweden

Sveafastigheter places €350m bond

26 Aug 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Proceeds will be used for financing in connection with KlaraBo merger

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