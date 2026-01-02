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RetailContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenInvestment

Svenska acquires €148m Swedish retail portfolio

2 Jan 2026 | 16:44 | London | by Angelo Castillo

16-asset collection bought from ABG Fastena

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