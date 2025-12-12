NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

SVP in talks to buy prime Mayfair office block

12 Dec 2025 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Opportunistic investor in talks to buy 7 Old Park Lane

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Hayfin and Capreon complete £340m Can of Ham acquisition

8 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

KanAm switches buyer for Eversheds’ £130m City HQ

10 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nuveen lines up new buyer for £340m Can of Ham

4 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Road

£210m Victoria office deal stalls

11 Dec 2025
Read