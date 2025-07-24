Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLondonOccupierUK & Ireland

Swatch Group clocks in at Canary Wharf

24 Jul 2025 | 13:04 | London | by May Agaran

Watchmaker to use Sierra Quebec Bravo premises as London HQ

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Shop, Shopping Mall

HFD secures prelet at Lanarkshire office scheme

11 Jul 2025
Read

Areli eyes Canary Wharf office for residential towers

21 Mar 2025
Read

Canary Wharf Group outlines office repurposing vision

10 Oct 2023
Read
City, Town, Urban

Canary Wharf Group bosses stay positive in tough call with bondholders

10 May 2023
Read