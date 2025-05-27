Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentOffice

Swedbank provides €44m loan for Riga business centre

27 May 2025 | 10:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Scheme is co-owned by Evernord and Novira Capital 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

GSA secures $500m student housing refinancing  

22 May 2025
Read

EQ secures €160m Nordea refinancing for resi funds

8 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Hillwood secures €17m financing for Polish logistics park

8 May 2025
Read
Indoors, Floor, Hallway

Præmia Healthcare completes €190m refinancing programme 

7 May 2025
Read