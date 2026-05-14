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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeOffice

Swedbank provides €67m loan for Vilnius office

14 May 2026 | 14:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Icor-owned Realco will use financing to redeem bond issued for building’s construction

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