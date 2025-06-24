Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OccupierContinental EuropeGermanyOffice

Swedish medtech company agrees Munich lease

24 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Getinge taking 1,350 sq m in Heads office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Heads office Munich Rock Capital

US electronics group opens branch near Munich

29 Aug 2024
Read
Heads office Munich Rock Capital

Arm swings into Heads with 1,800 sq m Munich office lease

25 Oct 2023
Read
Heads office Munich Rock Capital

US sensor manufacturer takes 1,500 sq m Munich lease

4 Oct 2023
Read
Heads office Munich Rock Capital

Swedish firm to be first anchor tenant of Heads office in Munich

1 Jun 2022
Read