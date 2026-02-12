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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNetherlands

Swiss Life acquires Dutch site for logistics scheme

12 Feb 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Asset manager is expanding its logistics strategy into the Netherlands

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