Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordics

Swiss Life AM appoints new Nordics CEO

24 Oct 2025 | 07:24 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Knut Ekjord succeeds Christian Ness, who is retiring

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Swiss Life fund buys Copenhagen resi project

20 Oct 2025
Read

Swiss Life and Club Estate to launch €1bn real estate strategy  

6 Oct 2025
Read

Swiss Life names new co-CEOs for UK business

1 Oct 2025
Read

Brunswick launches Stockholm-focused rental housing firm

21 Oct 2025
Read