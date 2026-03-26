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FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateESGOfficeRetailSwitzerland

Swiss Life AM completes €545m capital raise for new fund

26 Mar 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Fund will build a diversified commercial real estate portfolio

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