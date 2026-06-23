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FinancingContinental EuropeFranceOffice

Swiss Life AM completes €1.2bn Paris office portfolio refinancing

23 Jun 2026 | 15:09 | London | by Elena Vardon

Asset manager restructures just under €500m of debt for institutional investor club

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