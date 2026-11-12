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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopment

Swiss Life AM expands Hanover logistics scheme

12 Nov 2026 | 06:57 | London | by Harri Thomas, Lovelyn Tagalag

Project will now have 79,000 sq m of lettable area

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