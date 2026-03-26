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Self-storageAlternativesInvestmentUK & Ireland

Swiss Life AM explores options for £130m self-storage platform

26 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Review prompted by off-market approach at the end of last year

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