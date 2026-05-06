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Co-livingContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyRegenerationResidential

Swiss Life AM launches €330m Cologne urban quarter project with conversion scheme

6 May 2026 | 11:00 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Co-living operator Poha House signs 6,800 sq m lease

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